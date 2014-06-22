* Third generation Kinnevik chief bets on e-commerce
* Doubters believe shift could be foolhardy
* Unprofitable fashion retailer to mirror Amazon - CEO
* Scale should eventually bring profitability - analyst
By Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM, June 22 Swedish-American heiress
Cristina Stenbeck's bet on the red-hot e-commerce business has
caught the eye of investors, although doubters question the
future of her Kinnevik group in a sector where new players
emerge almost every day.
Shares in Kinnevik, which Stenbeck inherited at
24 on the sudden death of her father Jan, have more than doubled
in half a dozen years and outstripped some of Sweden's other
renowned family investment firms under her leadership.
Yet some critics regard Kinnevik's investment shift into
online retailing where entry barriers are low as foolhardy. They
question the team Stenbeck has built, saying that while it is
strong on banking and financial experience, it lacks the
operational ability to build long-lasting web businesses.
In its nearly 80-year history, Kinnevik has made a habit of
leaping from one growth sector to the next.
Jan Stenbeck had already transformed what was once an
industrial group into a telecoms and media giant when he died in
2002. Cristina, who is now executive chairwoman, eventually made
her own strategic shift and steered the family firm into digital
businesses.
"For us it was absolutely the next big thing," Stenbeck, 36,
told Reuters in an interview at her London office. "It was a
continuation of what we were doing in mobile
telecommunications."
This turning point came about six years ago when German
entrepreneur Oliver Samwer made his way to Sweden to ask
Kinnevik for cash for his venture Rocket Internet.
With a roll of the dice, Stenbeck and the board backed
Samwer and his brothers - Marc and Alexander - investing 35
million euros (now $48 million) in their start-up selling
everything from stilettos to furniture online.
That meeting took place at a manor house owned by Korsnas,
Kinnevik's old pulp and paper firm. This was to become part of
the group's history following the move into the online business,
where Forrester Research forecasts overall retail sales will
grow 12 percent annually up to 2018.
"It came up rather suddenly and we all agreed that we should
join forces with the Samwer brothers," said Vigo Carlund, a
Kinnevik board member present when Samwer gave his pitch.
"Kinnevik has always been very entrepreneurial."
Today one of Rocket Internet's start-ups, Zalando, is
Europe's biggest online fashion retailer and perhaps Kinnevik's
most important asset. "We had a very big conviction around
Zalando and what that company could possibly take for European
market share," said Stenbeck.
Both Internet incubator Rocket and Zalando may go for
multi-billion dollar stock market listings this year.
THIRD GENERATION
Stenbeck, the third generation of the family to run
Kinnevik, has built up the group's online investments from
nothing to a third of its portfolio.
Her push mirrors Jan's bold move into television and
telecoms, when he created what is today broadcaster MTG
and operators Tele2 and Millicom
, breaking state monopolies along the way.
Some believe Kinnevik, which has produced an average
effective yield of 17 percent for shareholders in the last 30
years, is in better shape than when Jan ran the group. Its net
asset value has tripled since 2009 to 66.2 billion crowns ($10
billion) and it has a net cash position of 2 billion crowns.
Kinnevik's investments include Russia's biggest classifieds
website Avito, furnishings site Home24 and Wimdu, which is
similar to the private holiday accommodation site Airbnb. The
online portfolio is second to telecoms and financial services,
which make up 57 percent of the total.
Stenbeck has said the telecoms sector is under threat from
the already high levels of people using its services - offering
lower potential growth - along with reduced tariffs and rising
business costs. In a sign of change, she stepped down last year
from the boards of both Tele2 and MTG.
In February, she became supervisory board chairwoman at
Zalando, which sells more than 1,500 brands to Europe's online
fashionistas and posted a 35 percent increase in revenue in the
first quarter. The firm is considering a listing which could
value it at as much at $9 billion, according to some analysts.
However, Zalando is not yet profitable and just this month,
its biggest rival ASOS issued a profit warning, stunning
markets and sending shares in ASOS and Kinnevik sliding.
Zalando had 1.8 billion euros in revenues last year compared
with just short of one billion for ASOS in its fiscal year. But
it had a negative margin of 6.5 percent compared with a positive
7.1 percent for ASOS.
Kinnevik's new CEO, Lorenzo Grabau, said operating losses
are the name of the game when building a major business. He
believes Zalando is on track to profitability, drawing parallels
to Amazon, the world's largest online retailer.
"When you study the Amazon history between 1997 and 2003 and
look at Zalando in terms of profitability, it's kind of the
same," said Grabau. "It took ASOS 14-15 years to get to a
company which is 60-70 percent the size of Zalando. Zalando got
there in five years."
Danske Bank analyst Bile Daar said it was hard to know about
long-term profitability given how young e-commerce is. "But will
the Internet continue to grow in the coming 10 years? It seems
so, and scale should over time bring profitability," he said.
Kinnevik is among a long list of Swedish family firms from
the Wallenberg-backed Investor Group to the Kamprads
who run IKEA which are having to think up new strategies to keep
up in a fast-changing world.
Kinnevik's stock price has risen 155 percent since the
global financial crisis year of 2009 as funds have jumped in to
gain exposure to Europe's tech sector. Shares in Investor group
have risen 90 percent in the same period.
Grabau is quick to distinguish Kinnevik from Investor or
fellow Swedish family firm Ratos, which he sees more as asset
managers. "We are about building new brands - building digital
brands around the world," he said.
Many like the formula. Edinburgh-based investment management
firm Baillie & Gifford announced in the past week it had raised
its stake in Kinnevik to over 5 percent of capital. Investment
vehicle Verdere, co-owned by Cristina and her brother Max, is
Kinnevik's biggest shareholder with 10.6 percent of capital and
44.8 percent of votes.
TOO MANY BANKERS?
Kinnevik is not without its critics and its shares have lost
10 percent this year. This is due to worries about political
fallout in Russia where it is exposed, the state of its ageing
telecoms assets and signs of slowing new user traffic even at
Zalando as it focuses on profitability rather than expansion.
Bankers say parts or all of Tele2 may be for sale due to the
sector's slow growth prospects and setbacks for the firm, such
as its recent failure to secure a 4G network licence in Norway.
Unlike her father, who built companies from the ground up,
many say Stenbeck lacks operational experience and has made
risky bets on companies which are far from profitable.
She has surrounded herself by what some say is an
astonishing number of bankers. Grabau, Kinnevik's new investment
director and Rocket Internet's recently hired CFO are all former
Goldman Sachs bankers.
Such bankers know how to handle the financials, said Anders
Elgemyr, CEO of Birger Jarl Fondkommission, a Swedish brokerage.
"But when it's going badly, it's going to be very bad, because
they don't know how to turn around the company from the ground
level, because they don't know how the industry really works."
Those close to Stenbeck say she works hard to build strong
boards for each of Kinnevik's assets. She got Anders Holch
Povlsen, owner of Denmark's Bestseller and the biggest
shareholder in ASOS, to take a 10 percent stake in Zalando with
a seat on the board.
"I learn so much from Bestseller. Anders, with a very early
and deep understanding of the significant shift to e-commerce in
his own business, and his belief and confidence in Zalando has
been incredibly valuable," she said.
Perhaps the great concern is that just like many of
Kinnevik's fledgling businesses, anyone can start an online
business and steal market share.
Carlund, who has worked with the group for five decades and
is partly responsible for closing Kinnevik's industrial chapter
which he was so closely tied to, is confident.
"Most ideas are not original, you know," he said. "Toyota
didn't start cars, H&M did not start the clothing business, and
neither did Zara. There aren't many ideas - it's the way that
you execute on the ideas that makes a difference... A lot of
people can make a hamburger, but there are few McDonald's."
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
($1 = 6.6883 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Niklas Pollard, Olof Swahnberg and
Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and David Stamp)