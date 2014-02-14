BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
STOCKHOLM Feb 14 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Friday its fourth quarter net asset value rose 11.5 percent to 65.5 billion Swedish crowns ($10.14 billion) from a year earlier and proposed an 8 percent increase in its dividend for the year.
The investment company, a major investor in the telecoms industry and Germany's Zalando - Europe's biggest online fashion firm - announced last month Chief Executive Mia Brunell Livfors would step down to seek a new challenge after nearly a decade as head of the company.
Kinnevik said it would invest 2-3 billion Swedish crowns ($309-$464 million) in 2014, down from the 2.4 billion it invested last year.
The board proposed a 7 crown per share dividend for the year, up from 6.50 crowns last year. ($1 = 6.4650 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.