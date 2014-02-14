BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
STOCKHOLM Feb 14 The outgoing CEO of Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Friday a solution for telecoms firm Tele2 must be found in Norway, where it lost a bid for key frequencies in December.
Mia Brunell Livfors, who said last month she would step down to seek a new challenge after nearly a decade as head of Kinnevik, said Tele2 had a "very strong position" in Sweden and the Baltics while there were strong growth cases in the Netherlands and Kazakhstan.
"For Norway, that's a solution that we need to address and solve obviously," she told Reuters.
She added that no decisions had been made about a listing of Germany's Zalando, Europe's biggest e-commerce fashion firm, in which Kinnevik is the biggest shareholder.
($1 = 6.4650 Swedish crowns)
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.