STOCKHOLM Feb 14 The outgoing CEO of Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Friday a solution for telecoms firm Tele2 must be found in Norway, where it lost a bid for key frequencies in December.

Mia Brunell Livfors, who said last month she would step down to seek a new challenge after nearly a decade as head of Kinnevik, said Tele2 had a "very strong position" in Sweden and the Baltics while there were strong growth cases in the Netherlands and Kazakhstan.

"For Norway, that's a solution that we need to address and solve obviously," she told Reuters.

She added that no decisions had been made about a listing of Germany's Zalando, Europe's biggest e-commerce fashion firm, in which Kinnevik is the biggest shareholder.

($1 = 6.4650 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Simon Johnson)