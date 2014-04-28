STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedish investment firm
Kinnevik said on Monday its first quarter net asset
value rose 16 percent to 66.2 billion Swedish crowns ($10.05
billion) from a year earlier and said a sharp increase in
smartphone use had positively affected its old and new holdings.
The investment company, a major investor in the telecoms
industry and Germany's Zalando - Europe's biggest online fashion
firm, said earlier this month it had picked board member and
former Goldman Sachs banker Lorenzo Grabau as chief executive.
It said Zalando would provide a trading update on May 9.
($1 = 6.5898 Swedish Crowns)