* Deal values Metro at $171 mln

* Kinnevik says offers 76 pct premium

* Values Metro's "A" shares at 0.90 crowns

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik launched a recommended offer on Monday for the half of Metro International SA it doesn't already own in a deal valuing the publisher of free newspapers at 1.15 billion crowns ($171 million).

Kinnevik, which owns 46.6 percent of Metro's share capital and a majority of the warrants and debentures, said the offer represented a premium of around 76 percent compared with the total volume-weighted average value of the shares and warrants during the last three months.

Metro produces free newspapers for major cities in Europe, North America, Latin America and the Nordic region.

The offer values Metro's "A" shares at 0.90 crowns, "B" shares at 0.94 crowns, warrants at 0.50 crowns and debentures at 0.425 crowns each.

Kinnevik, which holds stakes in telecoms firms Tele2 and Millicom, satellite TV firm MTG, as well as assets in renewable energy and agriculture, said the offer was not dependent on reaching a specified level of acceptance.

The offer period will run from Feb. 22 to March 20. ($1 = 6.7126 Swedish crowns) (Editing by David Holmes)