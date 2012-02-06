* Deal values Metro at $171 mln
* Kinnevik says offers 76 pct premium
* Values Metro's "A" shares at 0.90 crowns
STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 Swedish investment firm
Kinnevik launched a recommended offer on Monday for
the half of Metro International SA it
doesn't already own in a deal valuing the publisher of free
newspapers at 1.15 billion crowns ($171 million).
Kinnevik, which owns 46.6 percent of Metro's share capital
and a majority of the warrants and debentures, said the offer
represented a premium of around 76 percent compared with the
total volume-weighted average value of the shares and warrants
during the last three months.
Metro produces free newspapers for major cities in Europe,
North America, Latin America and the Nordic region.
The offer values Metro's "A" shares at 0.90 crowns, "B"
shares at 0.94 crowns, warrants at 0.50 crowns and debentures at
0.425 crowns each.
Kinnevik, which holds stakes in telecoms firms Tele2 and
Millicom, satellite TV firm MTG, as well as assets in renewable
energy and agriculture, said the offer was not dependent on
reaching a specified level of acceptance.
The offer period will run from Feb. 22 to March 20.
($1 = 6.7126 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by David Holmes)