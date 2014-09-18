(Adds Zalando, analyst comments, flotation details)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 Painful memories of the
Internet bubble bursting more than a decade ago are likely to
cut the risk that tech stocks get too frothy, as newcomers
Zalando and Rocket Internet prepare to make market debuts, the
head of Sweden's Kinnevik said.
The company is the biggest investor in German online fashion
retailer Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F and has an 18.5 percent stake in
venture capital company Rocket Internet, which has ambitions to
be the largest Internet business outside the United States and
China.
The two companies' plans to go public coincide with a flurry
of big e-commerce listings, including Alibaba's $22
billion share sale, which could be the world's largest-ever
initial public offering.
Rich valuations for tech start-ups such as messaging service
Snapchat and taxi app Uber, based on latest funding rounds, have
raised eyebrows as the tech-heavy Nasdaq index pushes
towards a peak last seen in 2000 before the tech bubble burst.
Asked on Thursday if tech stocks could be looking frothy,
Kinnevik CEO Lorenzo Grabau said: "I think the tech sector went
through a very major bubble a decade or 15 years ago and I think
a lot of investors still bear the scars today, and so they
approach matters with a degree of 'once bitten twice shy'.
"I think Alibaba's IPO has been described as moderately
priced. Investors are well aware of the risk," he told Reuters
during Kinnevik's day of briefings for analysts and investors.
Some analysts have said Zalando's flotation price range of
18.00 to 22.50 euros, valuing it at up to 5.6 billion euros
($7.2 bln), looked a bit cautious.
Kinnevik, founded in 1936, is one of the largest listed
investment companies in Europe, having transformed itself from
an industrial group into a telecoms and media giant and more
recently an investor in e-commerce. Zalando is Europe's biggest
online fashion retailer and potentially Kinnevik's star holding.
"We had 2 billion euros in revenues for the last 12 months
... We are the fastest growing company in Europe. That's pretty
cool actually," Zalando CEO Robert Gentz said.
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
Zalando, whose listing would be one of Germany's biggest
technology stock flotations for years, with trading planned for
Oct. 1 in Frankfurt, sees the second quarter's 25 percent
revenue growth as "sustainable".
Grabau said he expected strong investor demand for both
Zalando's and Rocket Internet's listings and did not expect them
to drain interest from Kinnevik itself, which backed them early
on and will continue to hold major stakes.
"I think the equity story of the three companies is very
distinct and I think there is a place for all of us to be
successful in the equity markets," said Grabau.
Analyst Bjorn Gustafsson at brokerage Kepler Cheuvreux said
the pricing of Zalando's float was on the cautious side to
ensure investor interest. "It's crucial they get this right as
they get ready to IPO Rocket Internet as well," he said.
Rocket Internet, which helped launch Zalando, unveiled plans
last week for a listing that could value the business at about
$6.5 billion.
Despite the impressive growth in users as more buyers shop
online for fashion from party dresses to stilettos, e-commerce
is not without its problems. Britain's ASOS for
instance this week warned on profit for the third time in seven
months, saying it needed to cut prices in international markets
to reverse a sharp slowdown in sales growth.
Zalando, which eked out its first-ever profit in the second
quarter, has no immediate expansion plans, preferring to focus
on established European markets. Board member Rubin Ritter told
reporters in Frankfurt the company planned to spend its money on
technological acquisitions, such as its picture recognition
software, rather than buying up peers.
Kinnevik's e-commerce investment portfolio makes up about 39
percent of its holdings, while telecoms is the biggest at 50
percent of the total, according to the company's website.
Grabau said telecoms assets Tele2 and Millicom
remained key to the investment group and provided
good cash flow, even though they were lower growth.
Regarding its Tele2 business in Sweden and possible
consolidation opportunities there, Grabau did not foresee any
imminent deals. "I believe the markets can totally sustain four
profitable operators as shown with most European countries," he
said, referring to Sweden's main telecoms companies.
