Options exchange operator CBOE's profit slumps 69.3 pct
May 9 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 69.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.
JAKARTA May 11 Indonesian consumer goods firm Kino Corp is planning an initial public offering, seeking to raise up to $150 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing a person close to the transaction.
Kino, which makes snacks and body care products, may launch the IPO in the second half of this year, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Deutsche Bank is one of the banks working on the planned offering, it said. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Renewable Power Direct - Renewable Power Direct has structured a third renewable electricity agreement for Iron Mountain Incorporated