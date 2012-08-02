Aug 1 Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp
said it has replaced its chief executive Tye W Burt with senior
executive J Paul Rollinson, as it looks to boost capital
efficiency and improve the operations of its major projects.
Burt, who served as CEO for more than seven years, built up
the company's assets around the world, including the $7.1
billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010 with assets in West
Africa.
Kinross, Canada's third-largest gold producer by output,
said its board decided a change in CEO was required to guide the
company through its program of capital and project optimization.
The company plans to focus on major projects at Tasiast in
Mauritania, Lobo Marte in Chile and Fruta Del Norte in Ecuador.
Kinross has lost over half its market value over the past
year, largely hurt when it booked a massive $2.94 billion
non-cash goodwill impairment charge in February related to its
acquisition of the Tasiast and Chirano mines.
Rollinson was formerly Executive Vice-President, Corporate
Development at Kinross.
Shares of the company closed down 4.4 percent at C$8.01 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.