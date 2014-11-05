Nov 5 Kinross Gold :

* Q3 revenue $945.7 million, compared with $876.3 million in Q3 2013

* Q3 loss per share $0.00; q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Lowers 2014 Guidance Range For Production Cost Of Sales Perau Eq. Oz. Sold To $720-$750, from $730-$780

* Expects to be at the high end of a narrowed production guidance range of 2.6-2.7 million au eq. Oz for 2014

* Lowers guidance for capital expenditures from $675million to a range of $630-$650 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $841.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to pursue number of opportunities to further enhance the viability of a potential expansion at Tasiast

* Optimization of Tasiast's construction scope was largely completed in the third quarter