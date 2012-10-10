TORONTO Oct 10 Kinross Gold Corp said Wednesday its chief financial officer, Paul Barry, will leave the company, just two months after the Canadian miner replaced its chief executive.

Barry, who joined Kinross in March 2011, will leave to pursue other interests, but will remain in his role until a replacement has been found, the company said.

Kinross, Canada's third-largest gold company, appointed J. Paul Rollinson as chief executive early in August, replacing Tye Burt, in an effort to boost capital efficiency and improve the operations of its major projects.

Shares of the company have surged more than 25 percent since Rollinson took over, and regained ground lost after Kinross posted a massive $2.94 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge in February, tied to the Tasiast and Chirano mines in Africa. The operations were acquired as part of Kinross's $7.1 billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010.