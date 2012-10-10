TORONTO Oct 10 Kinross Gold Corp said
Wednesday its chief financial officer, Paul Barry, will leave
the company, just two months after the Canadian miner replaced
its chief executive.
Barry, who joined Kinross in March 2011, will leave to
pursue other interests, but will remain in his role until a
replacement has been found, the company said.
Kinross, Canada's third-largest gold company, appointed J.
Paul Rollinson as chief executive early in August, replacing Tye
Burt, in an effort to boost capital efficiency and improve the
operations of its major projects.
Shares of the company have surged more than 25 percent since
Rollinson took over, and regained ground lost after Kinross
posted a massive $2.94 billion non-cash goodwill impairment
charge in February, tied to the Tasiast and Chirano mines in
Africa. The operations were acquired as part of Kinross's $7.1
billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010.