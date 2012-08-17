Aug 17 Kinross Gold Corp, struggling to
contain rising costs at its major development project in West
Africa, said on Friday that it had arranged a new 3-year term
loan of $1 billion with funds earmarked for general corporate
purposes.
The gold miner also amended its revolving credit facility to
$1.5 billion, from a previous $1.2 billion, extending the term
to August 2017 from March 2015.
Kinross is in the process of expanding the Tasiast gold mine
in Mauritania. The asset was acquired in its $7.1 billion
takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010, but so far has not lived up
to expectations.
Earlier this month, the company ousted long-time chief
executive Tye Burt. New CEO Paul Rollinson has promised to focus
on enhancing performance while reducing costs.
Miners around the world are struggling to keep major
projects on budget as soaring cost inflation outweighs higher
metals prices putting pressure on profits.
Shares of Kinross were down 0.6 percent at C$8.20 on Friday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen more
than 30 percent this year, and is down more than 55 percent
since September 2010, when the Red Back takeover closed.