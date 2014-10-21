PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 21 Kinross Gold Corp said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with Fortress Minerals Corp to sell its stake in Aurelian Resources Inc and the halted Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador for $240 million.
Kinross will receive between $100 million and $190 million in cash, depending on proceeds from an equity financing announced by Fortress. The rest of the purchase price will be paid in Fortress equity.
Fortress is part of the Lundin group of companies.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.