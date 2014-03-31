TORONTO, March 31 Kinross Gold Corp released a feasibility study for its Tasiast expansion on Monday with a much lower estimated capital cost than previously, but said it does not plan to make a final decision on the project until 2015 at the earliest.

The Canadian gold miner said the initial capital cost to expand the mine in Mauritania would be $1.6 billion, compared with its pre-feasibility estimate of $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell. Editing by Andre Grenon)