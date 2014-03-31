UPDATE 1-Puma racing to keep up with demand for popular shoes
* CEO says not heard anything about Kering sale (Adds details from conference call)
TORONTO, March 31 Kinross Gold Corp released a feasibility study for its Tasiast expansion on Monday with a much lower estimated capital cost than previously, but said it does not plan to make a final decision on the project until 2015 at the earliest.
The Canadian gold miner said the initial capital cost to expand the mine in Mauritania would be $1.6 billion, compared with its pre-feasibility estimate of $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* CEO says not heard anything about Kering sale (Adds details from conference call)
LONDON, April 25 Emerging market equities rose towards their highest in nearly two years on Tuesday, as relief over the results of Sunday's election in France boosted appetite for riskier assets and U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform promises leant support.