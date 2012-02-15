TORONTO Feb 15 Kinross Gold
reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, as its results were hurt
by a large goodwill impairment charge related to its Tasiast
gold mine in West Africa.
Toronto-based Kinross reported a fourth-quarter net loss of
$2.78 billion, or $2.45 a share in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compared with a year-ago loss of $72.9 million, or 6 cents
a share.
Excluding the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $2.94
billion and other one-time items, the company reported a profit
of $196.6 million, or 17 cents a share.
In January, Kinross said its massive Tasiast gold mine in
Mauritania faced delays of as much as nine months and it would
take a big non-cash writedown on the project.
Kinross acquired the West African gold project through its
roughly $7.1 billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010.