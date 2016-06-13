Some euro zone banks "in denial" about bad loans -ECB's Nouy
FRANKFURT, May 19 Some euro zone banks are "in denial" about their problems with unpaid loans, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor has told a Finnish weekly.
June 13 Kinross Gold Corp said on Monday a nearly three-week strike by unionized workers at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania ended on Saturday.
The company said it would restart negotiations on a new labor agreement and other issues within 10 days.
Employees retain the right to strike during negotiations subject to Mauritanian labor laws, Kinross said.
Toronto-headquartered Kinross said it did not expect the strike to affect a planned expansion at the mine.
Kinross approved in March a $300 million first-phase expansion to double Tasiast's production and slash its production costs. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Could push buyers to look overseas for metal, buoy global prices