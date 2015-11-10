(Recasts with CEO interview)
By Nicole Mordant
Nov 10 Kinross Gold Corp revived on
Tuesday the possibility of expanding its Mauritanian-based mine
but in a "bite-sized," two-step expansion that the miner's chief
executive said was less risky in today's depressed metal price
environment.
Kinross, the world's fifth biggest gold miner by output,
said it was finishing early stage engineering work on a possible
two-phased expansion at its Tasiast mine in North Africa to
increase its mill capacity by 50 percent to 12,000 tonnes a day.
It expects to decide in the first quarter of 2016 whether it
will go ahead with the first phase, which it estimates will cost
$290 million.
The Canadian-based miner in February put on ice a planned
$1.6 billion expansion of Tasiast to a 38,000 tonnes per day
operation because of a weak gold price, which has plunged 40
percent in the past four years.
"Building the 38,000 is like building a bridge across the
river. Once you start you've got to finish," Kinross CEO Paul
Rollinson said in an interview after the company reported an
adjusted quarterly loss that was not as large as expected.
"The two-phases is like building a small bridge out to an
island that makes money. You can stop, look, listen. You haven't
bet the farm and then you can proceed, if the conditions are
right, to the other side," he said.
The second phase of the expansion would aim to get to close
to 38,000 tonnes per day, Rollinson said.
The expansion of the mill at Tasiast was Kinross' biggest
growth project, and without it analysts are concerned about the
company's growth prospects unless the miner makes an
acquisition.
Due to a weak gold price, the world's miners are
increasingly making "bite-sized" developments that carry less
risk of budget disasters and fewer of the political and
environmental disputes that have derailed mega-mines in recent
years.
Earlier, Kinross reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of
$23.9 million, or 2 cents a share, on the back of a lower gold
price. Although that was a sharp swing from an adjusted profit
of $70.1 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago, it was
slightly ahead of analyst expectations of a 3 cent loss.
Kinross produced 680,679 gold equivalent ounces in the third
quarter, down from 693,818 ounces in the comparable quarter in
2014.
Its all-in sustaining costs were $941 per gold equivalent
ounce in the quarter, up from $919 an ounce in the same quarter
a year ago.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Chris Reese)