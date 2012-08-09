* EPS $0.10 v $0.22 in Q2 2011
* Revenue up 5 percent to $1 billion
* Miner eyes smaller, expandable mill for Tasiast mine
* Lobo-Marte development under review to contain costs
By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's Kinross Gold Corp
said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 53 percent as
lower production and higher costs outweighed a slight increase
in precious metal prices.
The gold miner lowered its gold production outlook by 4 to 7
percent and forecast slightly higher production costs for 2012
on the sale of its 50 percent stake in the Crixas mine in Brazil
and operational hiccups at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania.
Kinross also said it would move ahead with a prefeasibility
study for a 30,000 tonne a day expandable mill at Tasiast, a
lower cost and lower risk option than a previously outlined
60,000 tonne a day expansion.
"Notwithstanding lower production in the initial years of
operation, a staged approach to the Tasiast expansion could
reduce initial capital costs and project execution risk, while
delivering a rate of return comparable to constructing a larger
initial mill," the company said in a statement.
Kinross will continue to evaluate the 60,000 tonne a day
option for Tasiast and said heap leach testing is expected to be
completed in the fourth quarter.
The West African mine was the centerpiece of Kinross' $7.1
billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010 and then-CEO Tye
Burt championed Tasiast as a company-making asset.
The gold mine, however, has not lived up to expectations and
Kinross booked a $2.94 billion writedown related to the Red Back
takeover earlier this year. Burt was fired from the top job at
Kinross last week.
Kinross' new CEO, former corporate development executive J.
Paul Rollinson, has launched a cost-reduction strategy in an
effort to improve capital efficiency and boost margins.
Cost inflation is a major issue in the mining industry with
high labor, fuel and consumable costs leading to ballooning
price tags on projects around the world.
To that point, Kinross said it is considering smaller
options for its Lobo-Marte development in Chile as it looks to
reduce capital spending and constrain risk.
A feasibility study on the gold mine, which is expected to
produce some 350,000 ounces a year, is due in 2013. The project
is expected to be permitted by the end of 2012.
With Kinross eyeing a smaller footprint at both Tasiast and
Lobo-Marte, Morningstar analyst Joung Park worried that efforts
to reduce capital spending could end up working against the
company.
"The problem with decreasing the size of the project is for
a lot of these open-pit large-scale operations, there's a lot of
economies of scale involved," he said. "So if you're not careful
- if you make it too small - you can have an adverse effect on
the unit costs."
LOWER OUTPUT
Kinross said production at Tasiast would be lower than
planned in the second half of 2012, leading the miner to reduce
its 2012 output outlook from West Africa by 14 to 18 percent.
Including the loss of ounces from the sale of its 50 percent
stake in the Crixas mine, Kinross now expects to produce 2.5
million-2.6 million gold equivalent ounces in 2012, compared
with a previous plan of 2.6 million-2.8 million ounces.
The miner produced 632,772 gold equivalent ounces in the
quarter ended June 30, down slightly from the year earlier
period. Production costs per ounce rose 27 percent to $725 on
lower grade ore and higher labor and energy costs.
The average realized gold price rose to $1,568 an ounce
compared with $1,448 an ounce in the year-ago quarter.
Kinross said net earnings from continuing operations fell to
$115.8 million, or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter.
That compared with $244.3 million, or 22 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings were $156
million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $222.6 million, or
20 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 17 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose nearly 5 percent to $1 billion.
Shares of Kinross, which owns projects in the Americas, West
Africa and Russia, closed at C$7.77 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen more than 34 percent so far
this year.