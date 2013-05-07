TORONTO May 7 Canada's Kinross Gold Corp
reported slightly lower adjusted first quarter earnings on
Tuesday as its margins slipped, even as revenue edged higher.
Gold production from continuing operations rose 10 percent
to 648,897 ounces, boosted by increases at the Tasiast mine in
Mauritania and Fort Knox, in Alaska.
On a by-product basis, Kinross's production cost of sales
rose to $674 per ounce from $655 a year earlier, but other cost
metrics, including all-in sustaining costs, improved.
Kinross said in February it was reviewing how it uses
contractors, as well as its production at higher-cost projects,
as it looks to bring down operating costs.
Tasiast produced some 62,757 ounces in the quarter, up from
37,634 ounces a year earlier. Kinross is reworking an expansion
plan for the mine as it looks to clamp down on capital spending
and risk.
The scaled-back, 38,000 tonne-per-day mill expansion at the
West African mine is now expected to cost around $2.7 billion,
with a feasibility study set to wrap up in early 2014.
Net earnings for the quarter to March 31 rose to $160.5
million, or 14 cents a share, from $99.6 million, or 9 cents a
share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.06 billion from $1.01
billion.
Excluding a tax charge in the earlier quarter and other
items, adjusted earnings fell to $170.5 million, or 15 cents a
share, from $196.1 million, or 17 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 13
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.