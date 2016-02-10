TORONTO Feb 10 Kinross Gold Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as lower production and an ongoing slump in prices for the precious metal hurt the world's fifth-biggest producer by output.

The Toronto-based miner said its fourth-quarter adjusted loss was $68.8 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with an adjusted loss of $6 million, or 1 cent a share, in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chris Reese)