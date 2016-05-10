(Adds details)
May 10 Kinross Gold Corp reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the world's fifth
biggest gold miner struggled with lower realized gold prices.
Average realized gold price in the first quarter fell 3.2
percent to $1,179 per ounce.
Kinross produced 687,463 equivalent ounces of gold during
the quarter at its 10 mines in North and South America, Africa
and Russia at an all-in sustaining cost of $963 per ounce.
This was up from the 629,360 ounces it produced in the same
period last year when the costs were $964 an ounce as production
in the latest quarter was boosted by the acquisitions of Round
Mountain and Bald Mountain mines in Nevada.
Kinross maintained its 2016 production outlook, but raised
its capital expenditure forecast by $160 million to $755 million
to include spending on the Tasiast Phase One expansion.
The company said in March it plans to invest $300 million to
expand its Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania, West Africa, that
will nearly double the mine's production and slash costs.
The Toronto-based miner's net loss attributable to
shareholders rose to $13.9 million in the first quarter ended
March 31 from $6.7 million.
On a per-share basis, its loss was little changed at 1 cent
per share.
Excluding items, the company broke even, while analysts'
were expecting a loss of 1 cent a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose marginally to $782.6 million, but fell short of
the $799 million that analysts had estimated.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)