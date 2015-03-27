By Euan Rocha and Jonathan Stempel
TORONTO/NEW YORK, March 26 Kinross Gold Corp
has agreed pay $33 million to settle a shareholder
lawsuit that had accused the Canadian gold miner of defrauding
investors through an ill-advised mine acquisition in Mauritania
that has resulted in over $6 billion in writedowns.
According to documents filed with the U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York late on Thursday, Kinross
said it settled the matter to eliminate the burden and expense
of continued litigation but denied any wrongdoing.
The Toronto-based miner and the lead plaintiff, the City of
Austin Police Retirement System, have asked the court to approve
the preliminary settlement.
Kinross had tried and failed to get the case dismissed two
years ago.
Shareholders led by the Texas pension fund accused Kinross
of inflating its share price by misleading them about the
quality of its due diligence for, and timetable to develop, the
Tasiast mine that it acquired via its $7.1 billion acquisition
of Red Back Mining Inc in 2010.
The mine has failed to live up to expectations and the big
pullback in the price of gold over the last few years nly
exacerbated issues for the miner. Last month, Kinross said it
would not go ahead with a $1.6 billion expansion of Tasiast in
Africa's northwest because of bullion prices.
Kinross' shares have also taken a pounding in the last few
years, with its share price now having fallen some 85 percent to
$2.36 in New York, since the time the takeover was announced in
August, 2010.
The case is City of Austin Police Retirement System v.
Kinross Gold Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 12-01203.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)