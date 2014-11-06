TORONTO Nov 6 Kinross Gold Corp is
talking with three main lenders on its $1.6 billion Tasiast gold
mine expansion and will review terms later this month, though
the project looks unlikely if gold prices do not rebound, the
company said on Thursday.
Kinross, the world's fifth-largest gold producer by output,
said it has not yet made a decision on Tasiast, its biggest
expansion project, but plans to issue an update at the end of
the first quarter of 2015.
Repeating that it would not advance any project that weakens
its balance sheet, Kinross said key lenders considering the
project are Export Development Canada, the government's export
credit agency; the U.S. Export-Import Bank, an export
development branch of the U.S. government; and French
development agency Proparco.
Toronto-based Kinross, which reported better-than-expected
quarterly results after markets closed on Wednesday, has said it
is considering financing of $700 million to $750 million toward
Tasiast, with the balance from existing cash balances and cash
flow.
The price of gold, which plunged 28 percent last year, has
recently slumped to four-year lows. On Thursday, prices edged
slightly higher to $1,144.70 an ounce as a retreat in the dollar
relieved some pressure.
"At $1,100 gold, all of our mines are forecast to be cash
flow positive, with the exception of Tasiast. In fact, the same
is true for $1,000 gold, when the current oil price and foreign
currency exchange is factored in," Chief Executive Paul
Rollinson said on a conference call with analysts.
"Nevertheless, we will continue to look for ways to further
optimize our operations and reduce costs. As we begin our 2015
budgeting process, there are a number of discretionary options
we will focus on in order to reduce spending without impacting
operations."
Kinross, which has operations in North and South America,
Africa and Russia, currently benefits from a lower oil price and
weaker foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar, Rollinson
said.
Gold producers are looking for ways to further reduce costs
as the price of bullion slides, considering job cuts, shutting
mines, halting projects and scrapping dividends.
Kinross shares jumped 32 Canadian cents to C$2.59 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday morning. Dundee Capital
Markets analyst John Wolfson said the share gains stem primarily
from the strong quarter and operating results.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)