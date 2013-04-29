April 29 Kinross Gold Corp is pushing ahead with plans to expand its Tasiast project in Mauritania with a feasibility study for a 38,000-tonne-per-day mill and said it expected the initial capital cost for the project to be about $2.7 billion.

The pre-feasibility study on Tasiast expansion found that during the first five years of production a 30,000-tonne-per-day (tpd) mill would be expected to produce an average of about 830,000 ounces of gold per year.

Average cash costs will be about $500 per ounce, the company said.

The Canadian gold miner acquired the West African project as part of its $7.1 billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010.