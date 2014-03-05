BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces resignation of Jim Keohane from board
* Keohane is president and CEO of healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, which today agreed to provide $2 billion line of credit to Co
March 5 Kinross Gold Corp said unionized employees went on strike at its Maricunga mine in Chile, forcing the Canadian miner to suspended operations at the site.
The company said on Wednesday the employees went on strike following the failure to agree on a new collective agreement at the mine.
Kinross said it could not predict when the employees would return to work, or the impact on production due to the suspension of operations.
The Maricunga mine, located in central-eastern Chile, produced about 188,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2013.
Kinross said the heap leach facility, which extracts gold-containing ore, and the processing plant at the mine would be operational to meet environmental compliance obligations.
Kinross shares closed at C$5.59 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Its U.S.-listed stock fell 2 percent to $4.96 in extended trading, after closing at $5.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.
April 28 Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,263.81 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. * Gold is on track for the largest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, down about 1.6 percent, but is heading towards a gain of about 1.2 percent for the month. * U.S. gold futures