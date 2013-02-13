Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's Kinross Gold Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as an impairment charge related primarily to its Tasiast project in Mauritania outweighed a boost in revenue.
The gold miner took a $3.21 billion after-tax, non-cash impairment charge, of which Tasiast was responsible for $3.09 billion. The remainder was attributed to the Chirano project in Ghana, which Kinross also acquired as part of its 2010 takeover of Red Back Mining.
Kinross reported a loss of $2.99 billion, or $2.62 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec 31. That compared with a year-ago loss of $2.79 billion, or $2.45.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of $276.5 million, or 24 cents in the quarter, compared with $187.2 million, or 16 cents, in the year-ago period.
Quarterly revenue rose 29 percent to $1.19 billion.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.