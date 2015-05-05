TORONTO May 5 Kinross Gold is scouting
for acquisition opportunities but vows it will be disciplined
and only strike a deal if it offers value to shareholders, the
Canadian gold miner's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"On the external front, we are looking like everyone else
is," Paul Rollinson said in an interview. "But at the end of the
day we will be disciplined."
The CEO spoke as the Toronto-based company reported results
that edged past expectations.
Investors have punished Kinross for a risky deal in 2010
that eventually soured badly. In March, the company settled a
lawsuit that had accused it of defrauding investors by making a
bet on Red Back Mining and its Tasiast mine in Mauritania that
has led to over $6 billion in writedowns.
Its share price has fallen nearly 90 percent since the time
the Red Back deal closed in September 2010.
Despite this, Kinross, whose assets include operations in
Russia, Brazil and the United States, among other countries, is
once again scouting for assets with an eye to future growth.
Kinross is widely viewed as one of the front runners in the
race to acquire AngloGold Ashanti Ltd's Cripple Creek
gold mine in Colorado.
Analysts and industry insiders also see Kinross as a likely
bidder for AuriCo Gold Inc, which owns the
Young-Davidson mine in Northern Ontario. AuRico last month
agreed to a friendly deal with rival Alamos Gold Inc,
but Kinross, along with rivals Iamgold Corp and others,
are widely expected to put forward counter proposals.
Rollinson declined to comment on either process but said he
sees Canada as an attractive prospect. "We love Canada, we don't
have an operation in Canada and we'd love to have an asset in
Canada," he said.
Canadian gold projects once shunned by miners in favor of
more alluring opportunities overseas are regaining their sheen,
as a weaker currency, new tax breaks and greater security are
luring miners back home.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
Excluding onetime foreign exchange losses, Kinross reported
quarterly earnings of $15.3 million, or 1 cent a share. On
average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected
the company to break even.
Quarterly revenue in the first quarter was $781.4 million,
down 4.4 percent, due to a lower average realized gold price.
Kinross reiterated its full-year production and cost
outlook. It expects operations at its Maricunga mine in northern
Chile to resume in June after heavy rains halted work there in
late March.
