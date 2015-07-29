July 29 Kinross Gold Corp slid to a loss in the second quarter on the back of a weaker gold price, lower gold sales and the temporary suspension of operations at a mine in Chile.

The Toronto-based gold producer reported a loss of $83.2 million, or 7 cents a share, in the three months to end-June. That compared with net earnings of $46 million, or 4 cents a share, in the same period in 2014. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)