NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Sugar mills in India, the world's second-biggest producer, have cancelled 100,000 tonnes of export deals after prices in the local market surged as overseas prices declined, four trade sources told Reuters.

"Cancellation of about 100,000 tonnes is not a major quantity, when India has exported more than 3 million tonnes of sugar," one of the trade sources said on the sidelines of the India Kingsman sugar conference here.

Cancellations were largely confined to co-operative sugar mills based in Maharashtra, another source said.

Last month, four trading sources told Reuters that exporters were in talks to cancel over 500,000 tonnes of white sugar exports.

