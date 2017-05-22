(Recasts with placing price)

BERLIN May 22 German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion raised 602.9 million euros ($677 million) by issuing 9.3 million new shares to partly refinance its $2.1 billion acquisition of Dematic in 2016.

The new shares, equivalent to 8.55 percent of its capital, were issued at a price of 64.83 euros each, Kion said in a statement late on Monday.

Major shareholder Weichai Power acquired around 4.02 million of the new shares to keep its shareholding stable at around 43 percent, the company said in a statement.

Kion's shares closed on Monday at 65 euros. ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Thomas Escritt)