* Offer period runs June 17-June 26, market debut June 28

* Move will strengthen equity capital by 953 mln eur

* Majority shareholders Goldman Sachs, KKR remain invested

* Weichai Power to raise stake to 30 pct from 25 pct

FRANKFURT, June 14 Kion Group, the world's second-biggest forklift truck maker, unveiled a price range of 24 euros to 30 euros per share for its June 28 stock market debut, seeking to take advantage of buoyant market conditions.

Real estate firm LEG, chemicals maker Evonik and broadcaster RTL have listed in Frankfurt this year, on the back of a rally in European shares.

At the mid-point of the price range, Kion would have an equity value of 2.67 billion euros (US$3.56 billion), the Wiesbaden, Germany-based company said in a statement on Friday.

Kion, a former unit of industrial gases group Linde AG , hopes to raise 953 million euros from new and existing investors, based on the middle of the price range.

Of that total, 535 million euros would come from new investors, while big shareholder Weichai Power, a unit of China's Shandong Heavy Industry Group, would kick in a further 369 million euros as it raises its stake to 30 percent from 25 percent.

If all shares including over allotment shares are placed, Kion's free float would be 20 percent, the company said, adding that the offer period would begin on Monday and run through June 26.

After the transaction, half of the company's shares would remain in the hands of financial investors KKR and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.

Kion, whose brands include Linde and STILL, is market leader in western Europe with a 36 percent share and has invested heavily to expand in China and India. It said it had grown to become China's leading non-domestic supplier, the No. 2 player in India and market leader in eastern Europe.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to reduce Kion's borrowing, Chief Executive Officer Gordon Riske said. Net debt was 1.82 billion euros at the end of the first quarter, according to the IPO prospectus.

"This will provide the basis for us to drive ahead with our global growth, with greater room to manoeuvre," Riske said.