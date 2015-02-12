FRANKFURT Feb 12 KKR and Goldman Sachs are selling 4.9 percent of shares in German forklift truck maker Kion, cutting their stake to 13.9 percent.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman said on Thursday they were launching an accelerated offering of 4.8 million shares on behalf of Superlift Holding, the holding company of KKR and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Edward Taylor)