FRANKFURT, April 27 German forklift truck maker Kion said its first-quarter operating profit rose to 98.6 million euros ($111.4 million) thanks to sustained demand for its forklift trucks and warehouse services business in Europe.

Overall order intake rose 3.9 percent to 1.297 billion euros, the world's second-largest forklift truck maker said on Wednesday, below the 1.322 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

In the three months through the end of March, market growth in forklift truck orders was around 3.7 percent at around 293,500, boosted by a 12.5 percent rise in demand in Europe.

The Chinese market was up by 6.8 percent year on year following decreases in the four previous quarters. This growth was driven by purchases being advanced due to the tightening of emissions regulations for internal combustion forklift trucks.

Kion reiterated its full-year outlook of achieving an order intake between 5.35 billion and 5.5 billion euros and revenues of between 5.2 billion euros to 5.35 billion euros. Adjusted operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin was predicted to increase above 9.5 percent.

China's Weichai Power remains the largest shareholder in Kion. It took a 25 percent stake in Kion in 2012 and at the time secured the option to increase its stake to one third. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)