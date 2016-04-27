* Kion Q1 EBIT, margins rise
* Confirms full-year targets
* Says order intake boosted by Europe demand
FRANKFURT, April 27 German forklift truck maker
Kion said its first-quarter operating profit rose to
98.6 million euros ($111.4 million) thanks to sustained demand
for its forklift trucks and warehouse services business in
Europe.
Overall order intake rose 3.9 percent to 1.297 billion
euros, the world's second-largest forklift truck maker said on
Wednesday, below the 1.322 billion euros forecast in a Reuters
poll.
In the three months through the end of March, market growth
in forklift truck orders was around 3.7 percent at around
293,500, boosted by a 12.5 percent rise in demand in Europe.
The Chinese market was up by 6.8 percent year on year
following decreases in the four previous quarters. This growth
was driven by purchases being advanced due to the tightening of
emissions regulations for internal combustion forklift trucks.
Kion reiterated its full-year outlook of achieving an order
intake between 5.35 billion and 5.5 billion euros and revenues
of between 5.2 billion euros to 5.35 billion euros. Adjusted
operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin was
predicted to increase above 9.5 percent.
China's Weichai Power remains the largest
shareholder in Kion. It took a 25 percent stake in Kion in 2012
and at the time secured the option to increase its stake to one
third.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
