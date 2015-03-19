* Sees slight increases in orders, sales, profit this year
* Proposes dividend of 0.55 euros/share, at low end of
estimates
* Shares fall 4 percent
(Adds details on outlook, start of 2015, shares)
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, March 19 German forklift truckmaker
Kion gave a conservative forecast for 2015 on Thursday,
saying it expected only slight increases in orders, sales and
profits after a record 2014.
The world's second-biggest forklift truck maker after Toyota
Industries said it expected a flat operating margin
this year in the face of fierce price competition in western
Europe, its main market, and investments to make its plants more
efficient.
Shares in Kion fell 4 percent to 35.51 euros by 1336 GMT,
following a 20 percent gain since the start of the year. They
were the top decliners in a flat German mid-cap index.
"At first glance, the outlook is slightly disappointing as
the market was expecting an improvement in the EBIT (earnings
before interest and tax) margin," Bankhaus Lampe analyst Gordon
Schoenell wrote in a note.
Kion said that in 2014 its order intake, revenue, operating
profit and profitability all reached record levels, helped by
growth in Asia and eastern Europe.
Order intake rose 9 percent to 4.88 billion euros ($5.2
billion), sales rose 4 percent to 4.68 billion euros and
adjusted EBIT rose 6 percent to 443 million euros. Its adjusted
EBIT margin was 9.5 percent.
"Despite record results, the market is getting ever more
competitive," Chief Executive Gordon Riske said. "In order to
continue to improve our results, we will increase our efforts to
become more competitive, especially in our home European markets
where we have to face the highest continuous cost increases."
Kion said it would raise its 2014 dividend by 57 percent to
0.55 euros per share, at the low end of a range of estimates in
a Reuters poll.
Finance chief Thomas Toepfer told Reuters that the rise in
order intake had continued in the first two months of this year,
both for the market and for Kion.
The company said it expected moderate growth in the
industrial trucks market this year, driven by expansion in Asian
emerging markets, solid demand in north America and rising sales
in western Europe.
It reiterated it expected the global market to grow at an
average annual rate of 4 percent over the next few years, in
terms of the number of trucks sold, after 7.8 percent growth
last year.
($1 = 0.9388 euros)
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Pravin
Char)