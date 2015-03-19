* Sees slight increases in orders, sales, profit this year

* Proposes dividend of 0.55 euros/share, at low end of estimates

* Shares fall 4 percent (Adds details on outlook, start of 2015, shares)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, March 19 German forklift truckmaker Kion gave a conservative forecast for 2015 on Thursday, saying it expected only slight increases in orders, sales and profits after a record 2014.

The world's second-biggest forklift truck maker after Toyota Industries said it expected a flat operating margin this year in the face of fierce price competition in western Europe, its main market, and investments to make its plants more efficient.

Shares in Kion fell 4 percent to 35.51 euros by 1336 GMT, following a 20 percent gain since the start of the year. They were the top decliners in a flat German mid-cap index.

"At first glance, the outlook is slightly disappointing as the market was expecting an improvement in the EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin," Bankhaus Lampe analyst Gordon Schoenell wrote in a note.

Kion said that in 2014 its order intake, revenue, operating profit and profitability all reached record levels, helped by growth in Asia and eastern Europe.

Order intake rose 9 percent to 4.88 billion euros ($5.2 billion), sales rose 4 percent to 4.68 billion euros and adjusted EBIT rose 6 percent to 443 million euros. Its adjusted EBIT margin was 9.5 percent.

"Despite record results, the market is getting ever more competitive," Chief Executive Gordon Riske said. "In order to continue to improve our results, we will increase our efforts to become more competitive, especially in our home European markets where we have to face the highest continuous cost increases."

Kion said it would raise its 2014 dividend by 57 percent to 0.55 euros per share, at the low end of a range of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Finance chief Thomas Toepfer told Reuters that the rise in order intake had continued in the first two months of this year, both for the market and for Kion.

The company said it expected moderate growth in the industrial trucks market this year, driven by expansion in Asian emerging markets, solid demand in north America and rising sales in western Europe.

It reiterated it expected the global market to grow at an average annual rate of 4 percent over the next few years, in terms of the number of trucks sold, after 7.8 percent growth last year.

($1 = 0.9388 euros)

(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Pravin Char)