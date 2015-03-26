BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) -
* Superlift Holding to sell 13.8 mln shares in German forklift truck maker Kion - bookrunner
* Transaction represents about 13.9 pct of outstanding shares
* Goldman Sachs is bookrunner on the transaction Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.