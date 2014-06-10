BRIEF-Emirates Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 221.1 million dirhams versus 45.2 million dirhams year ago
FRANKFURT, June 10 A total of 7.5 million shares in forklift truck maker Kion Group worth 253 million euros ($344.46 million) will be placed with institutional investors, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Tuesday.
Book-building will start immediately, Goldman Sachs said.
The shares are being placed by Superlift Holding, an entity held jointly by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners funds and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.
The Kion shares intended to be sold are solely attributable to, but do not constitute all Kion shares indirectly held by, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners funds, Goldman Sachs said.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Q1 net profit 221.1 million dirhams versus 45.2 million dirhams year ago
HONG KONG, April 19 Source link: http://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/2088772/china-eases-yuan-outflow-controls-sign-recovered-confidence