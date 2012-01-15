DUBAI Jan 15 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, has closed an 80 million dinar ($286 million) bond issue, one of the lead managers said on Sunday.

The offering consisted of two tranches of four-year paper - a fixed-rate piece priced at 4.75 percent, and a floating-rate portion priced at 200 basis points over the Central Bank of Kuwait's discount rate.

KIPCO Asset Management, a unit of KIPCO, and NBK Capital were lead managers on the issue. ($1 = 0.2796 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French and Mala Pancholia; Editing by Reed Stevenson)