DUBAI, March 8 Kuwait Projects Co, a big investment company, has set initial price guidance for a benchmark U.S. dollar bond issue that it is likely to price later on Tuesday, a document from arrangers showed.

Initial guidance was set in the 5.25 percent area for the seven-year bond, the document showed.

KIPCO, which is rated Baa3/BBB-, has picked BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan as arrangers for the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)