BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management and IAM Private Debt Group report $28 mln financing
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.
DUBAI, March 8 Kuwait Projects Co, a big investment company, has set initial price guidance for a benchmark U.S. dollar bond issue that it is likely to price later on Tuesday, a document from arrangers showed.
Initial guidance was set in the 5.25 percent area for the seven-year bond, the document showed.
KIPCO, which is rated Baa3/BBB-, has picked BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan as arrangers for the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.
* Says net premiums written for April 2017 $2,704 million versus $2,325.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: