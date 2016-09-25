KUWAIT, Sept 25 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, said on
Sunday construction had begun on its $2 billion to $2.5 billion
real estate project in Kuwait.
Banks will provide financing for half of the project, with
KIPCO funding the remainder directly, said Tawfiq al-Jarrah,
executive director of Hessah Al Mubarak Real Estate Development.
Kuwait's Burgan Bank will be among the main
lenders to the project, he said at a press conference about the
development.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Hadeel Al Sayegh in
Dubai; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)