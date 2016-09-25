(Adds detail, context)
By Ahmed Hagagy and Hadeel Al Sayegh
KUWAIT, Sept 25 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, said on
Sunday construction had begun on its $2.0-$2.5 billion real
estate project in Kuwait, which has been downsized by around
half from its original estimated cost.
The mixed-use project, which had previously been valued at
$5 billion, was scaled down after an earlier estimate did not
take into account the area for infrastructure and services
required by the government, said Tawfiq al-Jarrah, executive
director of the Hessah Al Mubarak scheme, located on the
outskirts of Kuwait City.
Banks will provide financing for half of the project, with
KIPCO funding the remainder directly, he said.
The land plot measures around 227,000 square metres, the
company said on Sunday. That is down from the
380,000-square-metre size previously earmarked.
Large scale infrastructure and construction schemes have
struggled to get off the ground in Kuwait because of political
infighting and cumbersome bureaucracy.
Meanwhile, property markets across the Gulf have had to
contend with lower government spending and reduced investor
confidence as a result of a more than two year slump in oil
prices.
Kuwait's Burgan Bank will be among the main
lenders to the project, al-Jarrah said at a press conference
about the development. The bank is 64.4 percent owned by KIPCO.
KIPCO was negotiating financing with other lenders, he
added.
