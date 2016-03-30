DUBAI, March 30 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, expects
revenue growth to pick up this year, helped by its core
investments in banking, insurance, broadcasting and real estate,
it said on Wednesday.
Vice chairman Faisal al-Ayyar said in a statement the
company expected revenues to rise by a high single-digit
percentage in 2016. That compares with a 4 percent rise in
revenues from continuing operations last year to 621 million
dinars ($2.1 billion).
KIPCO forecast the core portfolio of firms in which it holds
stakes - including Burgan Bank, pay-TV operator OSN,
Gulf Insurance Group, United Real Estate and
investment firm KAMCO Investment Co - would mostly
continue to deliver double-digit revenue growth in the coming
year.
"We enter this year with the expectation that it will
continue to bring difficult trading conditions," al-Ayyar said.
"While KIPCO is moving forward confidently along the track
of doubling its 2014 profit by 2018 we expect these global
market circumstances to result in revenue growth in the high
single digits for KIPCO in 2016."
In a separate investor presentation, KIPCO listed lower oil
prices, the slump in commodity markets, China's economic
challenges, Europe's problems and the refugee influx into that
continent and elsewhere as risks facing the global economy.
In Kuwait, economic reforms were required to help government
spending remain on a sustainable footing, according to the
presentation and a spokeswoman for the company.
Kuwait is grappling with politically-sensitive economic
measures such as cuts in energy and food price subsidies to help
ease the pressure of low oil prices on its budget.
