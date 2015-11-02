DUBAI Nov 2 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, reported a
16.8 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday.
KIPCO made a net profit of 11.8 million dinars ($39
million)in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 10.1 million
dinars in the same period last year, according to a bourse
filing.
The profit increase came despite third-quarter revenue
falling 1.3 percent year on year to 147.8 million dinars.
KIPCO is a regional investment house with stakes in media,
industrial, financial and real estate companies.
($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars)
