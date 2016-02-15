DUBAI Feb 15 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.

KIPCO made a net profit of 15.8 million dinars ($52.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 14.3 million dinars in the year earlier period, according to a statement.

The regional investment house, with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, will pay a cash dividend for 2015 of 25 percent, equivalent to 0.025 dinars per share, it added. This is in line with the payout for 2014. ($1 = 0.2985 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)