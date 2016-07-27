DUBAI, July 27 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest listed investment company, said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its high single digit year-end profit target as it reported an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.

KIPCO made a net profit of 14.5 million dinars ($47.96 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 13.4 million dinars in the year-earlier period, the company said in a bourse statement.

KIPCO is a regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies.

"While the economic circumstances in the region remain challenging, our core companies have continued to grow their revenue," Masaud Hayat, KIPCO's chief executive officer - banking, said in the statement.

"In the remaining months of 2016, we expect to stay on track to deliver our year-end target of growth in the high single digit."

The firm made the forecast in March, saying growth would be driven by its core investments. ($1 = 0.3023 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)