DUBAI May 7 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest listed investment company,
reported a 20 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday.
KIPCO made a profit of 10.3 million dinars ($36.70 million)
in the three months to March 31, up from 8.6 million dinars in
the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement.
KIPCO's first-quarter revenue rose 19 percent to 137 million
dinars.
"Our first-quarter results reflect the continued
double-digit profit growth that we expect from the company's
core businesses in 2014," Tariq AbdulSalam, KIPCO's Chief
Executive Officer for Investments, said in the statement.
($1 = 0.2807 Kuwaiti Dinars)
