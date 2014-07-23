DUBAI, July 23 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 11.4 million dinars ($40.4 million), compared with 9.5 million dinars in the same period last year, a statement from the company said.

Arqaam Capital had expected KIPCO to make a profit of 12 million dirhams in the quarter. ($1 = 0.2824 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)