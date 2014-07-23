BRIEF-Shanghai Guosheng(Group) Assets buys 5.7 pct stake in Shanghai Chinafortune
* Says Shanghai Guosheng(Group) Assets has acquired 5.7 percent stake in the company, raising its stake in the company to 5.7 percent from 0 percent
DUBAI, July 23 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 11.4 million dinars ($40.4 million), compared with 9.5 million dinars in the same period last year, a statement from the company said.
Arqaam Capital had expected KIPCO to make a profit of 12 million dirhams in the quarter. ($1 = 0.2824 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Says Shanghai Guosheng(Group) Assets has acquired 5.7 percent stake in the company, raising its stake in the company to 5.7 percent from 0 percent
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwanese Banks' SME Exposures https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896401 TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings forecasts in its latest Special Report that Taiwanese banks' SME exposures will rise further, in light of their higher yields and the increasing importance of SMEs' contributions to the economy. Such exposure has the potential to heighten the risk profile of Taiwanese banks if they de