BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
DUBAI, April 26 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest listed investment company, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, citing higher revenue at its core subsidiaries for the increase.
KIPCO made a net profit of 13.5 million dinars ($44.8 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 12 million dinars in the year earlier period, the company said in a bourse statement.
KIPCO is a regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies.
Total operating revenue climbed 17 percent year on year to 164.4 million dinars.
Its vice-chairman said in March that the company expected revenue growth to pick up in 2016 towards a high single-digit percentage, up from 4 percent last year, aided by the performance of its core businesses including Burgan Bank and pay-TV operator OSN.
($1 = 0.3017 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO