HOUSTON, April 25 Growing demand to move crude oil via barge along U.S. coastlines could spur construction of new barge capacity, Kirby Corp Chief Financial Officer David Grzebinski told analysts on Thursday.

Kirby, the largest U.S. barge operator, has been building barges, but largely to replace old ones, as well as adding to its fleet via acquisitions.

Grzebinski told analysts that the company is in conversations with several customers "about potentially building new equipment."

"I would anticipate that the industry would need to build some new capacity here in the near term," he said.