HOUSTON, July 25 Barge operator Kirby Corp
has seen no declines in crude shipments as U.S. oil
prices have risen in recent weeks, executives told analysts on
Thursday.
U.S. oil prices traded at a discount to London's Brent of
more than $23 a barrel in February, but that discount has
narrowed to less than $3 a barrel. That cuts profits from crude
shipments via rail or barge, more expensive options than
pipelines.
Kirby executives told analysts that they, like other players
in moving growing U.S. crude production, expect that discount to
widen. "At this point, there is no impact on volumes," Chief
Executive Joe Pyne said during the company's second-quarter
earnings call.