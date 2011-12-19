MUNICH Dec 19 Former Deutsche Bank
Chairman Rolf Breuer agreed to make a non-penal
payment of 350,000 euros ($456,600) to have fraud charges
dropped that were brought against him as part of a legal dispute
initiated by the late Leo Kirch.
A Munich court agreed to the procedure, a way to end a
corporate dispute in Germany without a criminal conviction if
both sides agree.
The agreement, by which Breuer will pay a fine of 350,000
euros, does not mean that 74-year-old Breuer is pleading guilty
and he will not have any criminal record because of it.
Kirch, who died at age 84 in July, sought for years to
recoup about 2 billion euros in damages from Deutsche Bank and
Breuer for allegedly causing the downfall of his media empire
Kirch Group.
Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group's downfall by
questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002
Bloomberg Television interview. The trial in Munich continued
after Kirch's death.
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)