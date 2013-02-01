(Adds company comments)
TOKYO Feb 1 Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings Co
Ltd said on Friday it plans to sell its entire holdings
in Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) to TCC Assets Ltd,
giving the group led by Thailand's third-richest man nearly 69
percent of the Singapore drinks and real estate group.
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who already owns a 54 percent
stake in F&N via controlling TCC and Thai Beverage PCL
, is set to take over the Singapore conglomerate after
winning a two-month bidding war with an Indonesian group.
"With the recent major change in F&N's ownership structure,
weighed heavily to TCC, Kirin has determined that it would be
difficult to implement its integrated beverages strategy in
Southeast Asia with F&N as Kirin's core partner, and accordingly
has decided to sell Kirin's shares in F&N," it said in a
statement.
The maker of Ichiban Shibori beer and the Japanese
distributor of Anheuser-Busch InBev's Budweiser and
Heineken also said it will pursue growth via its existing assets
in Thailand and Vietnam, while seeking new opportunities with
other partners.
Kirin expects to receive a pretax profit of about 47 billion
yen ($515 million) from the deal. A company spokeswoman said the
firm has not decided how it will use the money.
($1 = 91.2600 Japanese yen)
